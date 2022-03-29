Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,218 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,318 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of WLL opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.92.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

