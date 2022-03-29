Widepoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of WYY opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.92. Widepoint has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $9.93.
