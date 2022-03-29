William Blair Comments on Neogen Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neogen in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $31.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15. Neogen has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Neogen had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 179.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas Edward Jones acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

