Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC) Short Interest Up 65.2% in March

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:WRAC opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $769,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,978,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is based in Westport, Connecticut.

