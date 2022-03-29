Wing Finance (WING) Price Reaches $9.77 on Major Exchanges

Wing Finance (WING) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $9.77 or 0.00020662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $23.70 million and $3.01 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.69 or 0.07140764 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,342.87 or 1.00146670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00046046 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426,005 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

