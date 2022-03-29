WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.91

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and traded as high as $36.16. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 433,959 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 605.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 228,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 196,193 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 146,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

