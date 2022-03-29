WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Shares Up 1%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.39 and last traded at $49.35. 28,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 107,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.