Wolverine World Wide, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Wolverine World Wide has increased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years. Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

NYSE:WWW opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,240,000 after acquiring an additional 336,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 270,183 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2,091.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 189,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,289 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,197 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 42,559 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

