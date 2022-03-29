Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $230.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,145. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2,461.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,255,000 after buying an additional 791,143 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after buying an additional 522,700 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $127,449,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

