WorkQuest Token Reaches Market Cap of $349,808.58 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. WorkQuest Token has a total market capitalization of $349,808.58 and $160,922.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00035589 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00107425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Coin Profile

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,495,052 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars.

