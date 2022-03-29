Xend Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.50 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Xend Finance has a market cap of $7.50 million and $280,180.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00047023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.35 or 0.07159223 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,378.34 or 0.99664072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00056473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,160,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

