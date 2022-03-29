XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Issues Earnings Results

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. XPeng updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

XPEV stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. 587,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,995,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. XPeng has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 6.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $1,493,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,565,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,768,000 after buying an additional 365,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in XPeng by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 90,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

