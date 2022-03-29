Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Yamana Gold has raised its dividend payment by 77.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Yamana Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

AUY opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,666,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 325,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $12,907,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,050,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,357 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

