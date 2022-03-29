YUMMY (YUMMY) Hits Market Cap of $4.05 Million

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $204,381.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047362 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.41 or 0.07208861 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,673.17 or 1.00124725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00047616 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.