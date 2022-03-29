Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Up 56.7% in March

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,300 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the February 28th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ YJ opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Yunji has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $234.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yunji by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45,429 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yunji by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Yunji by 37,441.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 214,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yunji by 1,030.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 252,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in Yunji during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

