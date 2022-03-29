Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses through its subsidiaries. The company’s Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising and other advertising related services, information listing services and other corporate services. The Commerce Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and settlement and finance related services. Z Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Yahoo Japan Cp, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS YAHOY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,438. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. Z has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

