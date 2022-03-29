Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.63. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. alerts:

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.57 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $712,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $230,893,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXSL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.45. 231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,624. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.06.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (BXSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.