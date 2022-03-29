Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.20. Brinker International posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.53.

Shares of EAT stock traded up $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,087. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,115,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Brinker International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 478,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

