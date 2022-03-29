Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 19.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBFV. Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CB Financial Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CB Financial Services by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 120,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBFV stock remained flat at $$24.71 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

