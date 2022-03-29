Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) to report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.21. Dorman Products reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

