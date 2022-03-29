Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $883.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) will report $883.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $900.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $866.00 million. EnerSys posted sales of $813.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,108. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.47. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $100.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,693,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,677,000 after buying an additional 522,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,583,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in EnerSys by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 137,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EnerSys by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,918,000 after purchasing an additional 124,585 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.