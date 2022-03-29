Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. Information Services Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on III. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of III stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Information Services Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

