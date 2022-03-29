Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lands’ End’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Lands’ End reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lands’ End will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lands’ End.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ LE opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $578.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $44.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 100.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lands’ End by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lands’ End by 10.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

