Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) to post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 23,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $53,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 130,076 shares of company stock valued at $300,681. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 536,629 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,716 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.85. 53,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,898. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

