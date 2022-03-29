Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Equities analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) to post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 23,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $53,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 130,076 shares of company stock valued at $300,681. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 536,629 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,716 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.85. 53,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,898. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.