Zacks: Analysts Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) to post $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $975.15 million. Align Technology reported sales of $894.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Align Technology by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,957,000 after buying an additional 107,922 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 54.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Align Technology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $434.00 on Tuesday. Align Technology has a one year low of $372.62 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $472.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

