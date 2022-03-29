Zacks: Analysts Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. Kirby posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 583.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

NYSE:KEX opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84. Kirby has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $35,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,950 shares of company stock worth $3,108,495. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Kirby by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Kirby by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

