Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Earnings of -$4.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($4.01). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of ($4.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.61. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.51.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

