Zacks: Analysts Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $444.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $444.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $449.00 million and the lowest is $439.10 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $413.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $141.92 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $116.54 and a one year high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

