Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.13. AcuityAds reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.67%.

ATY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upgraded AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of ATY stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 4,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,806. The company has a market capitalization of $185.23 million and a PE ratio of 20.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AcuityAds by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 231,200 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,981,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the third quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

