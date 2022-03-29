Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will post $261.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.00 million and the lowest is $242.79 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $158.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 750.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.