Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. LendingTree reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LendingTree.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.44.

NASDAQ:TREE traded up $3.36 on Tuesday, hitting $122.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.46. LendingTree has a one year low of $90.97 and a one year high of $250.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LendingTree by 27.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in LendingTree by 23.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in LendingTree by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree (Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingTree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.