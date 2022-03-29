Zacks: Brokerages Expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $616.69 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVBGet Rating) will announce sales of $616.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $634.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $605.00 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $551.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,499,421,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,161 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $8.27 on Tuesday, hitting $258.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,889. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.53. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $183.21 and a one year high of $259.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

