Zacks: Brokerages Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Announce $2.89 EPS

Equities analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.73 and the highest is $3.10. Netflix reported earnings of $3.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $10.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $12.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $16.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.94.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $13.31 on Tuesday, hitting $391.82. 5,877,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,400,948. The company has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.76. Netflix has a 52-week low of $329.82 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

