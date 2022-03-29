Zacks: Brokerages Expect Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Olink Holding AB (publ) posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OLK traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 258,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,032. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -27.17. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

