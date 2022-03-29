Zacks: Brokerages Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) will report sales of $17.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. OptiNose posted sales of $11.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $98.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $98.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $147.03 million, with estimates ranging from $134.50 million to $159.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.58. 174,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,690. The stock has a market cap of $212.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OptiNose by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OptiNose by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth about $6,228,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in OptiNose by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OptiNose by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

