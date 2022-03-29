Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) will report $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $2.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $14.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.93 to $15.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.14 to $17.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.98. 1,643,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,844. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $258.25.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $793,225.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total transaction of $708,561.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $4,442,751. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

