Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular and other rare and metabolic indications. The Company’s product candidate consist SLN124 for the treatment of iron overload disorders; SLN360 for the cardiovascular disease with high lipoprotein and SLN500 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases which are in clinical stage. Silence Therapeutics plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

SLN opened at $18.60 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,959,000 after buying an additional 2,874,380 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 105,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

