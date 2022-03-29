Zacks Investment Research Lowers City (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Hold

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Shares of City stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,964. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.60. City has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth $9,595,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of City by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of City by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of City by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About City (Get Rating)

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

