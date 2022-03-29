Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Hold

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EGLE. B. Riley raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE remained flat at $$65.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 335,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $898.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.99.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,319,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 229,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 259,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 60,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

