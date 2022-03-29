Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) to Sell

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., formerly known as Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, is based in SEATTLE. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

