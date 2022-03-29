Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) to Buy

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Erasca Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Erasca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

ERAS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 641,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,219. Erasca has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at $13,849,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after buying an additional 679,629 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 21,946.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 25,019 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Its lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

