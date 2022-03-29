Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.58. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,307,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,906,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

