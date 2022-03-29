ZClassic Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $549,345.11 and approximately $19.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.61 or 0.00413438 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00092227 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00102310 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007286 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.