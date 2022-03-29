Zilliqa Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $893.79 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 126.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.11 or 0.00309537 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004702 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000595 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.50 or 0.01313524 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

The ChampCoin (TCC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,873,391,055 coins and its circulating supply is 12,581,923,902 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

