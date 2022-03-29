Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Raised to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $382.50.

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $118.04 on Monday. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $117.84 and a fifty-two week high of $425.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.15.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

