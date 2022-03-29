Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $164.82

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 164.82 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 155.25 ($2.03). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.06), with a volume of 75,055 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 164.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.80 million and a P/E ratio of 52.50.

Zytronic Company Profile (LON:ZYT)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

