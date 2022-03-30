-$0.05 EPS Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). OneSpaWorld posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:OSW traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. 127,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,677. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 21.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 40.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 54.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 619,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

