-$0.29 EPS Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of ORTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 694,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $92.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 368.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 326,207 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

