$0.34 EPS Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $926,664 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.28. 640,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,178. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.