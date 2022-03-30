-$0.34 EPS Expected for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.31). Virgin Galactic reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 226,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 18,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

